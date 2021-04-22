Salman Khan to Sonu Sood, Stars Who've Come to the Rescue of Fellow Actors in Crisis

Recently, actress Rakhi Sawant shared a video on Instagram wherein she thanked Bollywood actor Salman Khan for helping her in her mother Jaya’s cancer treatment. In the same video, Jaya can also be seen sending blessing to the actor for his help in her difficult time.

Earlier, Salman had cleared now late actor Faraaz khan’s hospital bills. Actress Kashmera Shah had taken to her Instagram handle and made the actor’s contribution public. She had written in a post, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry.”

Since March, 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, many have lost their jobs including actors, who reached out to their fans and colleagues for financial assistance on social media. They have mainly asked for help in paying hospital bills in cases of medical emergencies. Here are few names who helped these actors in their trying times:

When Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness, Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared a post requesting donations for him. Very soon, the news went viral and Sonu Sood replied “In touch with them”. He helped the actor through it.

In touch with them🙏 https://t.co/yedW7S7erW— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

Tamil actor Thavasi, who has acted in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe among many other Tamil films, had also reached out on social media for help. In a video, Thavasi was heard saying that he has been suffering from cancer and needs help in his treatment cost. After learning about Thavasi’s condition, Rajinikanth took charge of his medical cost.

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer had shared a video on Facebook and asked for financial aid in order to survive in Mumbai during the first lockdown. He was asking people to donate Rs 300-400 each and also expressed his wish to go back to his native place Punjab. On coming across his video, his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi had extended help to the senior actor.

These are just few names, many more actors have come in support of other actors emotionally and financially during these difficult times.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here