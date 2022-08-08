Salman Khan to Star in Tridev Remake? Here's What The Director Has to Say

After rumours of Salman Khan signing a role in the remake of the 1989 film Tridev made rounds on the Internet, filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who directed the original film, has clarified that he is not planning on making any remakes. The director dismissed the reports of the Tridev remake and said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he is “reluctant to even consider remakes,” refuting the rumour that he has cast Salman for the remake.

The 1989 blockbuster featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and Madhuri Dixit, among others. A couple of days ago, a report in BollywoodLife quoted a source and stated that Salman Khan is in talks with the makers of the film and will star in the remake of Tridev.

However, contrary to the reports, Rajiv Rai told Bollywood Hungama: “I’m not inclined towards doing remakes whether mine or outside films. That’s not my scene. So I am reluctant to even consider remakes. I’ve had offers, though.”

He added: “Two years ago Salman had discussed this with me. It was never about him acting in Tridev. When Salman suggested that he and I co-produce Tridev – this was during pre-pandemic days, I didn’t want to disregard the proposal simply because he’s a very close and old friend of mine. When the pandemic happened, the project took a backseat and I continued with what I was doing.”

He stated that he does not think “Tridev will happen” because he has “many stories lined up.” He told the publication: “Tridev was merely at a discussion stage. And it was about me and Salman co-producing. Right now I’m shooting my own small-budget film with newcomers in Jaipur.”

Salman Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in a couple of films such as Tiger 3 and Bhaijaan.

