Salman Khan to Stay in Bio Bubble While Shooting for Antim - The Final Truth

Shooting of films, web series and television shows have resumed adopting utmost precautions post the Covid-19 lockdown. Bio bubble precautions are being adopted for shoots, helping in minimising the risks of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus. Actor Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for Bigg Boss 14, has also resumed his work while shooting in a bio bubble for his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

Other than the use of bio bubble, the actor is also avoiding interactions or coming in contact with anyone else except the crew members of the film. Every person associated with the movie is following the Covid-19 guidelines like maintaining social distance, wearing masks whenever possible and sanitising at regular intervals.

Antim: The Final Truth is an action-drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie stars Salman and Aayush Sharma in the leading role. The superstar is portraying the role of a police officer, while Aayush will be seen playing a gangster's character.

The film is said to be a Hindi remake of Mulshi Paran, a hit Marathi film. The first look of the movie was revealed in December last year and received much appreciation.

The actor will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva. Actors including Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will also be working alongside Salman in Radhe. The release date of the movie has not yet been finalised after it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Debuting with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, the actor got fame after he played a leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama, Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989.

Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The movie was released on December 20, 2019.