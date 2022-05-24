Salman Khan Told Aayush Sharma to Leave 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Report

Actor Aayush Sharma was set to reunite with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Antim: The Final Truth, however, he is no longer a part of the film, if several unconfirmed reports are to be believed. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.

The latest news reports suggest that actor Jassie Gill will replace Aayush Sharma. An ETimes report claims that Aayush left the movie after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji. Salman Khan reportedly had to step in to resolve the issue. Sources revealed to ETimes that Salman, who is also the producer of the film, told Aayush that if they were unable to resolve the issues, then the best option would be to leave the film. It was only after Salman’s affirmation that Aayush took the final call of stepping away from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Soon after this, Zaheer Iqbal, who was likely to be a part, left the project as well. According to ETimes, Siddharth Nigam will be taking on Zaheer’s role.

Aayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and previously worked with the superstar in Antim: The Final Truth, which was released in 2021.

In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Aayush Sharma was supposed to play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma had earlier said he never thought that he would get the “rare opportunity” to feature with Salman Khan in two consecutive projects.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year.

