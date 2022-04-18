Salman Khan Took Care of Shehnaaz Gill, Made Her Feel Like Family At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party: Reports

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, she has become everyone’s favourite. Looks like superstar Salman Khan is no different. It is no secret that Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a great bond. The Tiger 3 actor takes care of her like a child.

Recently, both, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party. If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Salman Khan took great care of Shehnaaz Gill during the Iftar party. The report claims that Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she can be comfortable. The source cited by the entertainment portal also claims that the two stars talked at length during the Iftar and Shehnaaz looked happy as Salman made her feel like a family member.

Earlier this year during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan welcomed Shehnaaz Gill as a special guest on the show. During that time as well, the two got emotional as they remembered the late actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Sidharth Shukla. Salman also got teary-eyed after meeting Shehnaaz and gave her a tight hug. He asked Shehnaaz to move on in life and assured her that he has been in touch with Sidharth’s mother.

Advertisement

“The last few months have been very difficult for Shehnaaz. But I am looking at her work and I am happy that she is moving forward in life. I have a strong feeling that after this she will only achieve even greater heights," Salman was heard saying.

“You have your whole life ahead. So, move on. I know this has been a very difficult time for you. It has been very difficult for everyone, but especially for you and Siddharth’s mother. I talk to Siddharth’s mother. I often call her. You have responsibility on your shoulder and now it is very important for you that you focus on that. So just work now and enjoy life," Salman added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.