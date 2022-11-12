Viral! Salman Khan Turns Into Ferocious Bhediya After Varun Dhawan ‘Had To Bite Him’; Netizens React

Salman Khan turned into a ferocious Bhediya after Varun Dhawan bit him after Bigg Boss 16 shoot. Yes, Varun Dhawan is set to make his entry on Salman’s show tonight for the promotions of Kriti Sanon co-starrer Bhediya, and he has now treated his fans to a BTS clip from the sets. The clip sees Salman Khan transforming into a ferocious Bhediya and the internet can’t stop laughing!

In the video posted on VD’s Instagram, we see him standing next to Salman as he slowly transforms into a ferocious wolf. We also see Varun Dhawan giving a priceless reaction as he holds the camera and records Salman’s transformation. In the backdrop, we see a full moon night and a scary clouded backdrop which adds to the theme of the video, making it eerie.

Taking to the captions, Varun wrote, “hai bane BHEDIYA. Had to bite him. Had a great time on big boss with bhai @beingsalmankhan milte hain 25 Nov ko theatre mein.”

Check out the fun video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Salman and Varun’s fans took to the comments section to drop laughing emoticons. Several fans commented that Salman isn’t a wolf but a Tiger as they referred to his Tiger Zinda Hai Franchise. One of the comments read, “Salman bhai sher hai bhediya nahi,” another added, “Varun Dhawan acting typical Indian who has no idea ki pic le ya video 😆.” A third social media user commented,”Bro you just created a meme material, Memers gonna love it !.”

Speaking about Bhediya, Varun Dhawan is all set to put his acting skills to the test once again with the upcoming horror-comedy. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. The actor has been busy promoting the same with his co-star Kriti Sanon. During one such media interaction, the Badlapur actor confessed being part of films with cringeworthy VFX and yet applauding them for the sake of promotions. Coincidentally, Kriti Sanon, who features in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, sat and smiled awkwardly. The teaser of that film was lambasted by the audience upon its release.

Talking about the quality and finesse of VFX in recent films, Varun Dhawan explained, “Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we are not going to settle for less. I have starred in a film where the VFX has been cringe-worthy, of course during promotions I would not have said that — but obviously, no one will criticise it then. There have been cringeworthy moments in VFX, but I haven’t done them. But I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So I feel that I am more responsible.”

Meanwhile, Bhediya is set in the forests of Arunachal, telling the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

