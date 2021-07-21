Salman Khan Treats Fans on Eid with First Promo of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot

Salman Khan always ensures that his fans get their Eidi from him every year, and he didn’t disappoint this time either. This year, Salman Khan released the promo of India’s biggest reality-show - Bigg Boss OTT - as his Eid 2021 treat for fans. Voot recently announced the premiere of Bigg Bos OTT and the first six weeks of this highly anticipated reality show will be accessible to fans on the OTT platform.

There was much speculation as to whether Salman would be hosting the show on OTT as well, but the actor made it clear that he would be seen on TV only. In the promo, one can see Salman ROFL-ing as he warns the audience to gear up for the craziest, most sensational season ever. He says, “Iss baar ka Bigg Boss itna crazy, itna over the top, TV par ban ho jayega."

The ‘janta’ factor this time will be Over The Top by giving the common man uncommon powers. It will give the audience a chance to enjoy direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house! Overall, the show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and emotions.

Commenting on this all-new Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, “It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more. It’s truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house.”

