Salman Khan Treats Fans to Sneek Peek of his Artwork ‘Motherhood’, Gives It A ‘Bigg Boss’ Twist

Besides being an actor, producer, and tv show host, megastar Salman Khan has another artistic side, which he often reveals with his artworks. An avid social media user, the Barjangi Bhaijaan actor has been sharing pictures of his various paintings with his fans. And on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on March 8, Salman Khan shared a video showcasing his latest artwork titled Motherhood, from his first-ever solo show, on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor can be seen giving final touches to his painting of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa. The Ek Tha Tiger star is all set to showcase his art in a first-ever solo show titled Motherhood - An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa.

Taking to the captions, Salman Khan wrote the famous dialogue with which he ends each and every episode of Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss. He wrote, “Do whatever u want to do but don’t trouble your mother … happy women’s day!". The actor’s art is showcased at the Google Arts and Culture online gallery.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower praises on the actor’s artwork by dropping red heart emoticons.

The Google website describes the artist Salman Khan as “Salman Khan: Showcasing The ‘Mother’ Through Art. Inspired by her selflessness, the artist uses Mother Teresa in his work as a recurring theme. His works are large, stylistically arresting and often leave the viewer thinking."

Salman Khan’s art is managed by AGP World who also uploaded the same video on their Instagram page. Sharing more details, it wrote, “As a tribute to women worldwide, we are elated to announce the launch of our next artistic endeavour with @beingsalmankhan titled #Motherhood. An artistic ode to #MotherTeresa encouraging compassion and peace."

Speaking about the professional front, the release date for Salman Khan had announced the released date of his next two films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Tiger . The former will release ahead of the New Year 2023, while the latter is an Eid 2023 release.Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson, will arrive in theatres on December 30, two days after Salman Khan’s birthday on December 27. The third installment of the Tiger franchise, with Katrina Kaif in lead, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, will release on April 21.

