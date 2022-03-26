Salman Khan Treats Fans to Sun-kissed Pictures As He Chills In a Lake Over Weekend; Fans Say 'Awesome'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a nature lover and he often spends time at his farmhouse in Panvel. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor frequently shares his photograph adoring nature’s beauty at his farm. Maintaining the trajectory, Salman Khan took to Instagram on Saturday and channeled his weekend mood by chilling in a lake.

In the sunkissed pictures, we see the Tiger Zinda Hai actor taking a dip in the lake. The actor is seen with his body dipped in the water and only his face is visible in the photo. Wearing a beige cloche cap, the actor looks is seen donning a beaded look, as he strikes a pose for the lens while looking off the camera.

Salman didn’t caption the post the post.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans flooded it with likes and comments by dropping heart and fire emoticons. The photos garnered more than 4 million likes within 45 minutes of its existence on Instagram.

Some of the fans were seen writing hilarious comments. One comment read, “Usmein machhali bhi hogi pakad lijiyega😂😂😂😂😂😂." One of the fans showed concern, “bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota hai." Since he was bitten by a snake on his birthday last year, a fan was concered for him.

Salman recently hit the headlines for his comeo in Chiranjeevi starrer South film ‘Godfather’. Earlier, the director of the film, Mohan Raja shared a heartfelt note for the ‘Dabangg’ actor along with some behind the scene shots.

Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable 🙏And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather@MusicThaman & Team pic.twitter.com/2ys8CUy6jo— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 24, 2022

Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in the political action thriller. Apart from a solo fight sequence, he’ll also share screen space with Chiranjeevi for an action scene. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman has not charged any money for the film. The actor came on board for the Telugu film due to his love and respect for the superstar Chiranjeevi, stated the report.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Recently, he announced the release date with an exciting promo. He wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

