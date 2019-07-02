Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Treats Fans With New Sketching Video and a Workout Picture

Be it sharing videos of his strenuous workout regimes or posting clips from his nephew's birthday party, Salman has got his social media game right.

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Salman Khan Treats Fans With New Sketching Video and a Workout Picture
Of late, Salman Khan is on a hyperactive social media spree and he has been treating his fans with new insights from his life. Be it sharing videos of his strenuous workout regimes or posting clips from his nephew's birthday party, Salman has got his social media game right.

In the latest post shared by him on Monday, the Bharat actor can be seen flaunting his sketching skills. In no time he draws a face and goes on to write dialogue from his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega with its title song playing in the background.

After drawing the face, he wrote, "Itna karna ke kabhi kam na pade lekin saala kam pad hi jaata hai." He captioned the post as, "While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but ...." (sic)

Soon after, his fans rushed to the comment section and shared the same clip from the movie.

Few hours before sharing the video, he also posted a shirtless picture of himself post workout. “Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard,” Salman captioned the picture.

Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Bharat. The film became the biggest opener of Salman's career. He's also busy working on Dabangg 3 and will be seen in the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Inshallah, with Alia Bhatt.

