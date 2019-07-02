Salman Khan Treats Fans With New Sketching Video and a Workout Picture
Be it sharing videos of his strenuous workout regimes or posting clips from his nephew's birthday party, Salman has got his social media game right.
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Of late, Salman Khan is on a hyperactive social media spree and he has been treating his fans with new insights from his life. Be it sharing videos of his strenuous workout regimes or posting clips from his nephew's birthday party, Salman has got his social media game right.
In the latest post shared by him on Monday, the Bharat actor can be seen flaunting his sketching skills. In no time he draws a face and goes on to write dialogue from his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega with its title song playing in the background.
After drawing the face, he wrote, "Itna karna ke kabhi kam na pade lekin saala kam pad hi jaata hai." He captioned the post as, "While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but ...." (sic)
Soon after, his fans rushed to the comment section and shared the same clip from the movie.
While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but .... pic.twitter.com/6bU2ykSlCu— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019
Few hours before sharing the video, he also posted a shirtless picture of himself post workout. “Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard,” Salman captioned the picture.
Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard... pic.twitter.com/qPugA8MxTW— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019
Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Bharat. The film became the biggest opener of Salman's career. He's also busy working on Dabangg 3 and will be seen in the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Inshallah, with Alia Bhatt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
- Tom Holland Turns Will Smith Into a Pigeon in 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s