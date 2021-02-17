Salman Khan Tries to Reteam Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, Sunny Leone Sizzles in Pool Pic

Producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan is reportedly trying to bring back Sunil Grover as his popular character Gutthi.

Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, is reportedly trying to bring back comedian Sunil Grover as Gutthi. Several reports claim that Salman tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma, although an official announcement hasn't been made yet.

This season, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant managed to stir the Bigg Boss 14 house with their insane antics and gimmicks. But can they really take home the trophy?

Telly actress Urvashi Dholakia attacks those espousing double standards for men and women's bodies.

Sunny Leone's swimsuit picture has caught netizens' attention.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inseparable. The couple has been together for more than three years now and is always seen supporting each other in times of crisis. Amid their wedding rumours, Alia and Ranbir were photographed arriving at a construction site of their new home.

