Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for Wearing Deer Print Scarf in This Photo With Mirabai Chanu

Actor Salman Khan recently met weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last month. The 55-year-old shared a picture with her on social media. Both Salman and Mirabai posed for a click in which the actor is seen wearing a traditional Manipuri scarf around his neck. “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”, Salman captioned the picture on Instagram.

The picture received immense love from Salman’s followers who filled the comment section with praises for the actor. The actor, however, also became a subject of troll for his picture with the Olympic medalist.

But the reason was not Mirabai, but the scarf that Salman was wearing. The scarf had two pictures of Sangai deer imprinted on it. Sangai is an endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur. The pictures of Sangai deer were printed in black colour on the white scarf, and the netizens started trolling Salman over his alleged involvement in 1998 black buck poaching case.

A user commented, “Kala hiran vo bhi muffler par.”

“Bohot Memes Banenge…Ab Phirse Unka Guzara Hoga.,” said another.

A third comment read, “Hiran Devil Ke Piche.. Devil Hiran Ke Piche… Too Much Fun.”

The comment section was filled with more such responses where the netizens were trolling the 55-year-old actor for his conviction in April 2018. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two endangers blackbucks during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. However, he was granted bail only after two days.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s action thriller ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with Ayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal. He is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The sequel to 2014 action film Kick is also in the pipeline.

