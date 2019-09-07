Salman Khan Trolled for Smoking at Ganesh Utsav, Fans Say 'Brother, Be Ashamed'

Popular Bollywood celebrities have always been under strict media scrutiny and public eye, which comes with its share of pros and cons. Recently, a video of Salman Khan, in which the actor is seen smoking a cigarette on the sidelines of a Ganpati utsav, has gone viral on social media and has attracted a lot of criticism for him.

Salman participated in the Ganpati celebrations hosted by his sister Aprita. The actor danced his heart out during the celebrations and later went to a separate location to have a smoke while the celebrations continued.

While Salman was earlier praised for participating in the celebrations with such enthusiasm, he later became the center of criticism when the video of him smoking surfaced online. In the mentioned clip, Salman and filmmaker friend Atul Agnihotri can be seen smoking together.

According to reports, this video is when Salman went to immerse Ganpati with the family. Some of the fans commented to the video by saying, "Brother, be ashamed."

Check out the viral video of Salman smoking at Ganpati utsav here:

Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health. Viewer discretion advised.

On the movies front, Salman will be seen in Dabangg 3, releasing in December 2020. Recently, Salman's film with Alia Bhatt, which was supposed to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been shelved. There are reports that Sanjay may go ahead and make the film without Salman. However, an official confirmation is awaited still from the filmmaker, but Salman is confirmed to be not doing the project with Sanjay as of now.

