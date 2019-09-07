Salman Khan Trolled for Smoking at Ganesh Utsav, Fans Say 'Brother, Be Ashamed'
Salman Khan is drawing flak from fans for smoking while participating in Ganpati celebrations.
Image of Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Popular Bollywood celebrities have always been under strict media scrutiny and public eye, which comes with its share of pros and cons. Recently, a video of Salman Khan, in which the actor is seen smoking a cigarette on the sidelines of a Ganpati utsav, has gone viral on social media and has attracted a lot of criticism for him.
Salman participated in the Ganpati celebrations hosted by his sister Aprita. The actor danced his heart out during the celebrations and later went to a separate location to have a smoke while the celebrations continued.
While Salman was earlier praised for participating in the celebrations with such enthusiasm, he later became the center of criticism when the video of him smoking surfaced online. In the mentioned clip, Salman and filmmaker friend Atul Agnihotri can be seen smoking together.
According to reports, this video is when Salman went to immerse Ganpati with the family. Some of the fans commented to the video by saying, "Brother, be ashamed."
Check out the viral video of Salman smoking at Ganpati utsav here:
Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health. Viewer discretion advised.
On the movies front, Salman will be seen in Dabangg 3, releasing in December 2020. Recently, Salman's film with Alia Bhatt, which was supposed to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been shelved. There are reports that Sanjay may go ahead and make the film without Salman. However, an official confirmation is awaited still from the filmmaker, but Salman is confirmed to be not doing the project with Sanjay as of now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iReel Awards 2019: My Role of Gay Man in Made in Heaven Touched Many Lives, Says Arjun Mathur
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode