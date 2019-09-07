Salman Khan Trolled for Smoking at Ganesh Utsav, Mission Mangal Breaks Saaho's Record

Recently, a video of Salman Khan, in which the actor is seen smoking a cigarette on the sidelines of a Ganpati Utsav, has gone viral on social media and has attracted a lot of criticism for him. Salman participated in the Ganpati celebrations hosted by his sister Arpita. The actor danced his heart out during the celebrations and later went to a separate location to have a smoke while the celebrations continued.

Read: Salman Khan Trolled for Smoking at Ganesh Utsav, Fans Say 'Brother, Be Ashamed'

Bahubali star Prabhas' new release Saaho has taken the country by the storm. Released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam, the film has successfully sailed the 300 crore mark. However, despite Prabhas' popularity, the Hindi version of the film has been beaten by Mission Mangal, as it ranks higher in the list of the highest first-week grossing films.

Read: Mission Mangal Breaks Prabhas' Saaho Record, Tops First Week Box Office of 2019

Actor Ileana D'cruz, who had been in a long-time relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, is said to have broken up with her partner. Amidst rumours of a split, Ileana shared a couple of cryptic notes on her Insta story. The notes which are motivational in nature, make us think whether Ileana is trying to amp herself to stay positive during the time of distress.

Read: Ileana D'Cruz Posts Emotional Note Amidst Breakup Rumours With Partner Andrew Kneebone

Geetanjali Kulkarni's portrayal of Shanti Mishra in Gullak is such an insanely accurate portrayal of Indian housewives that it ends up avoiding the cliches and instead portrays the real-life tropes we all know too well. She has been nominated for Best Actress (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

Read: iReel Awards 2019: Getting UP Accent Was Toughest For Gullak, Says Nominee Geetanjali Kulkarni

Alt Balaji is all set to recreate Mission Mangal's success on the small screen, while Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma are back with an edgy story in the sequel to Jamai Raja on ZEE5. There's more thrill in store this week on OTT platforms. Take a look:

Read: Streaming Now: After Mission Mangal Comes Mission Over Mars, Jamai 2.0 Gets Edgier

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to social media to post yet another quirky video of himself. This time, the actor opted to look like Elvis Presley. In the video, wearing signature white shimmery clothes like that of the American singer, Ranveer can be seen coming out of a bright yellow door and striking a pose

Read: Ranveer Singh Turns into Goofy Elvis Presley and Bollywood is Having the Loudest Laugh

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.