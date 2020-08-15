Salman Khan Trolled, NCW Asks Gunjan Saxena Makers to Apologise

There is a lot happening in the entertainment industry and we are here to update you about every developments.

Salman Khan has launched his line of COVID masks but a section of social media has taken to trolling the actor soon after he tweeted an image wearing a mask of his brand. Salman took to Instagram to post a picture where he is seen wearing a mask manufactured by his brand, Being Human Clothing.

Recently, Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix on Wednesday.

Rekha Sharma, who heads the National Commission of Women (NCW), has asked the makers to discontinue the screening of the Netflix movie. She stated that they should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light, especially when it's not true.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are reportedly planning to quit the show. Parth has already given notice to the production house Balaji Telefilms, and will shoot till September 10 or 11.

Salman Khan is all set for Bigg Boss season 14. The makers have shared a new promo still of the actor. On Saturday, the team of Bigg Boss shared a photo of the actor on Twitter. In the new promo still, Salman can be seen mopping the floor of his living room.

Mythological show Ramayan has concluded its run on Doordarshan and is now being aired on Dangal. The show first premiered in the '80s made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run is the most watched show on TV.

