1-min read

Salman Khan Trolling Fans So Hard With the Worst Pun Ever, See Post

From flaunting his ripped chest and six-pack to displaying his comedic chops, the actor has been treating fans with some extremely fun-filled pictures and videos on his social media accounts of late.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
Salman Khan Trolling Fans So Hard With the Worst Pun Ever, See Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Salman Khan: movie star, film producer, doting brother, and... social media influencer? Salman juggles many roles, and his latest has him entertaining fans via social media posts. While he mostly keeps it real, he also approaches things with a healthy dose of humour and pun.

He may never outdo his stunt of doing a back flip dive into the pool, but that's not the only hilarious thing he's known for. In true Salman fashion, he just shared a picture of him leg stretching for splits and captioned it as: "In splits... ha ha ha ha."

View this post on Instagram

In splits .. ha ha ha ha

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

From flaunting his ripped chest and six-pack to displaying his comedic chops, the actor has been treating fans with some extremely fun-filled pictures and videos on his social media accounts of late.

On Saturday, the actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat, shared three videos, wherein he's seen playing red hands, or simply the hand slap game, with his nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and former Bigg Boss contestant and model Niketan Madhok are also seen in the videos.

View this post on Instagram

Ayaan vs me ..

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the movies front, Salman and Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat has already earned more that 200-crores at the box office and is already a hit. It is also Salman's fourteenth consecutive film after Dabangg (2010) to enter the 100 club, a feat no other contemporary stars can boast of. Next, Salman will feature in Dabangg 3, which will release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Post the third installment of the cop-action franchise, Salman will be seen in the highly anticipated film titled Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on Eid 2020.

