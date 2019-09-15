Salman Khan Turns Chef, Makes 'Khichdi' and 'Raita' in New Bigg Boss 13 Promo
The makers of Bigg Boss season 13 have been coming up with some interesting promos ahead of the premiere.
The makers of Bigg Boss season 13 have been coming up with some interesting promos ahead of the premiere.
As Bigg Boss gears up for its 13th season, the makers of the show have been coming up with quite some interesting promos to highlight the plot for this time. After sharing a series of promos, the makers have made it clear that the new season will see some major twists and will leave contestants puzzled.
A still from the latest promo shoot was shared by host Salman Khan. The picture has been taken from a kitchen set-up and Salman can be seen in the gear of a chef, with a white jacket. According to sources, Salman will be seen making Khichdi and Raita, an uncanny combination, yet again highlighting how eccentric this season will be.
View this post on Instagram
Get Ready For 'Tedha Tadka’ Only #BiggBoss13 Coming soon on @colorstv #BB13 #BiggBoss #Salmankhan
Colors TV had also shared a an animated motion teaser of the show, declaring that the launch date will be disclosed soon.
View this post on Instagram
#BiggBoss13 aa raha hai paas matlab har celebrity ki lagegi class! Ready ho jaaiye @beingsalmankhan ke saath! @vivo_india #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on
The makers of the show had caught the attention of the viewers, when they first dropped the teaser with Salman Khan dressed as a Station Master.
Get ready to hop on to the #BB13 entertainment express along with @Vivo_India ek dum fatafat! 😍#BiggBoss13 Coming soon! @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7wgmsxqKgt
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 24, 2019
In another of the promos with Salman inside a Sand clock, it was revealed that the winner of the show will be declared in the 4th week itself.
Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon! Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/1v9nOehy48 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 7, 2019
This season will see only known faces coming together to contest for the prize money as the theme of commoners in the house did not fetch the show the amount of TRP anticipated. Even though an official list has not yet disclosed, a few names that have been reportedly approached and are ding the rounds include The celebs whose names are being discussed for Bigg Boss 13 include Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh. The official list will be out only on the premiere, which is expected to come out by September end.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5