News18 » Movies
2-min read

Salman Khan Turns Chef, Makes 'Khichdi' and 'Raita' in New Bigg Boss 13 Promo

The makers of Bigg Boss season 13 have been coming up with some interesting promos ahead of the premiere.

News18.com

September 15, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
As Bigg Boss gears up for its 13th season, the makers of the show have been coming up with quite some interesting promos to highlight the plot for this time. After sharing a series of promos, the makers have made it clear that the new season will see some major twists and will leave contestants puzzled.

A still from the latest promo shoot was shared by host Salman Khan. The picture has been taken from a kitchen set-up and Salman can be seen in the gear of a chef, with a white jacket.  According to sources, Salman will be seen making Khichdi and Raita, an uncanny combination, yet again highlighting how eccentric this season will be.

View this post on Instagram

Get Ready For 'Tedha Tadka’ Only #BiggBoss13 Coming soon on @colorstv #BB13 #BiggBoss #Salmankhan

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN TeaM (@beingsalmankhanteam) on

Colors TV had also shared a an animated motion teaser of the show, declaring that the launch date will be disclosed soon.

The makers of the show had caught the attention of the viewers, when they first dropped the teaser with Salman Khan dressed as a Station Master.

In another of the promos with Salman inside a Sand clock, it was revealed that the winner of the show will be declared in the 4th week itself.

This season will see only known faces coming together to contest for the prize money as the theme of commoners in the house did not fetch the show the amount of TRP anticipated. Even though an official list has not yet disclosed, a few names that have been reportedly approached and are ding the rounds include The celebs whose names are being discussed for Bigg Boss 13 include Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh. The official list will be out only on the premiere, which is expected to come out by September end.

