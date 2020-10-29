Salman Khan Turns Cop for Gangster Drama Titled Antim, to Begin Shooting in November

Salman Khan finished shooting for his action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after the lockdown. The star is all set to roll with a new new film, called Antim, the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi gangster drama, Mulshi Pattern, with Mahesh Manjrekar as the director.

Since the third instalment of the Tiger franchise is yet to go on the floors, the actor decided to kick off shooting for Antim. The gangster drama will see Salman play a cop again. Initially titled Guns of North, the film is now called Antim, signifying the end for the gangsters.

Mahesh and Salman have had discussions about tweaking the original to suit a pan-India audience. Shoot starts from November 15 in Mumbai, reported Mumbai Mirror.

A source said that Salman will be seen playing a small-town cop taking the law into his own hands to bring gangsters to book. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen playing a darker character. "Mahesh is currently working towards amplifying the fight between good and bad," the source said.

Salman spent six months of the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel, with a bunch of friends including actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he shot a music video as well.

It was at his farmhouse where the final version of Antim's adaptation was locked, with Salman's role being finalised as an important part of the narrative. In the original version, the cop's role is only a cameo.

After wrapping up Antim, Salman will return to the Tiger franchise in February.