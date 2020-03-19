Salman Khan Turns to Sketching Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares Video

As the film industry comes to a standstill during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebs are finding new and innovating things to spend their time during their off days from shoot. While Deepika Padukone is cleaning her wardrobe and Saif Ali Khan is spending some time reading, Salman Khan has turned to sketching.

The actor has been always passionate about sketching and keeps sharing pics of his painting. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself as he indulged in another sketching session.

In the video, Salman sketches a man and a woman in black. Before starting he says, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.” He goes on to sketch the portrait as hums Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's Bharat.

Radhe is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, The Outlaws. The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

