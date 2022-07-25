Salman Khan Twins With His Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur on Her Birthday, Watch

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year wiser on Sunday. And while social media is flooded with love wishes for her, the Romanian model and singer celebrated the special occasion with Salman’s family and her close friend. Sharing glimpses of her grand celebration through a reel, which included a few clips, Iulia gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at the guests present on her special day. Apart from Salman, Iulia’s birthday bash was also graced by the actor’s younger brother and Actor Sohail Khan and his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. Not only this but the rumoured couple were also seen twinning with each other.

Clad in her style best, Iulia looked stunning in her black one-sided bodycon dress, while the Bhaijaan actor also sported the all-black look in his matching shirt and trousers. While dropping the reel, she penned down a lengthy note in the caption and wrote, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, the family I love, and people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’. Thank you all for your messages, love, and wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here.”

Apart from her, the Loveyatri actor also dropped a stunning group picture on the stories of his Instagram account. In the group photograph, all can be seen passing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. While posting the memorable picture, Ayush wrote in the caption, “A very happy birthday to you Lulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lulia recently collaborated with heartthrob Guru Randhawa for a music video Main Chala. Backed by Salma Khan, Main Chala featured Salman and Pragya Jaiswal, essaying a romantic story. And Salman is all set to rip apart the theatres on December 30 with Farhad Samji’s directorial Bhaijaan.

