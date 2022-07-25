Salman Khan Twins With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Ranveer Singh in Trouble For Nude Photoshoot

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year wiser on Sunday. And while social media is flooded with love wishes for her, the Romanian model and singer celebrated the special occasion with Salman’s family and her close friend. The rumoured couple were also seen twinning with each other.

Also Read: Salman Khan Twins With His Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur on Her Birthday, Watch

An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer Singh for allegedly “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media. Last week, the actor had taken social media by storm after posting his nude photos which were clicked for a magazine.

Also Read: Complaint Against Ranveer Singh for ‘Hurting Sentiments of Women’ With Nude Photoshoot

Actor Jason Momoa was recently involved in a car accident that reportedly took place at the Old Topanga Road near Calabasas in California. As per a report by the Independent, the Aquaman actor’s car collided with a motorcyclist on Sunday morning. If the report is to be believed then the motorcyclist and Jason Momoa suffered only minimal injuries and made it out of the accident safely.

Also Read: Jason Momoa Survives Head-on Collision With a Motorcycle, Suffers ‘Non-Life Threatening’ Injuries

It was reported earlier in the day that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received death threats on social media, following which the actor lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station. The stalker was arrested on Monday afternoon. Reportedly, the accused is a struggling actor who is a big fan of Katrina Kaif and wanted to marry her. However, contrary to other reports that suggest that the accused Manvinder Singh sent them death threats, an insider says that the stories are exaggerated.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Stalker Arrested, Accused Harassed Actress for a Long Time: Reports

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti has finally come to an end. The show shot its finale episode on Sunday i.e on July 24 in which Mika Singh decided to choose Akanksha Puri as his life partner. The actress was in the finale with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While all the finalists had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Mika then put the wedding garland on Akanksha Puri and announced that the actress won his heart.

Also Read: Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri Wins Show To Become Mika Singh’s Life Partner

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here