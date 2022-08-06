Salman Khan Vacays In Dubai As He Takes a Small Break Before Bhaijaan Shoot

Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Dubai. Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared a video on social media in which the Tiger 3 actor can be seen walking around the Dubai mall along with his team. He sported a casual look with a black t-shirt and matching track pants. The actor also added a grey beret cap to his look.

As reported by E-Times, Salman Khan has taken a small break from his all work commitments to relax for some time before he will begin shooting for Bhaijaan next month. Sources close to the entertainment portal claimed that the actor has been shooting without a break for the last few months for Tiger 3.

When Salman Khan will return from Dubai, he will begin shooting for Bhaijaan. The film also stars Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

Besides this, Salman will also be hosting the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Not just this, but the reports of the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye, returning to television screens have been making headlines for a long time now. The show is produced by Salman Khan. Apart from these, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also been stepped up his security back in India after he and his father received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. While the case is under investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect. Salman was on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi even in 2018 when one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor also received an arms license that he had applied for self-protection.

