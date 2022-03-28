Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday Share Exciting Updates About IIFA 2022 | Pics

IIFA 2022 is coming soon. This year, the mega show will be held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. On Monday, a press conference was held in Mumbai in which details regarding the same were shared and it was announced that Salman Khan will be hosting the much-awaited award night. An official announcement was also made about stunning performances at IIFA Rocks by Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal and Tanishk Bagchi amongst others. The media briefing was also attended by Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

During the press conference, Salman Khan talked about his journey with IIFA and said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year we are headed to one of my personal favorites - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.”

Even Varun Dhawan said, “IIFA Awards has given me some very precious moments of my life. Holding the IIFA trophy, performing in the festivities is special about IIFA. In this edition, we are travelling to Abu Dhabi which is one of my favorite cities and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans and have a fun time overall.”

With excitement increasing all over the world about IIFA 2022, fans can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema here.

