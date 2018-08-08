English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman's Veergati Co-Star Beats Tuberculosis, Says, 'If I Survived the Ordeal, It's Only Because of Him'
Salman Khan steps in to help ailing co-star Pooja Dadwal who was diagnosed with an acute case of tuberculosis.
(Image: File photo of Salman Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Salman Khan's Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal, who was diagnosed with an acute case of tuberculosis, was discharged from the Sewri TB hospital on Tuesday after doctors said that her health had improved over the last couple of months.
Dadwal was admitted to the hospital in March earlier this year after it was found that she was suffering from tuberculosis. Several media organisations highlighted her case and also her unstable financial conditions which obviously was an obstacle in her getting good treatment for herself.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the reports in the media highlighting Dadwal's plight caught Salman's attention, who stepped in to help his co-star who had been abandoned by her friends and family members.
Dadwal, who was to leave for Goa straight after her discharge from the hospital, was quoted telling the media outlet, “I can’t describe how I am feeling. When I was hospitalised on March 2, I thought I was going to die there - bedridden in a corner of that depressing ward. My family and friends had abandoned me. I gave up all hope after the doctors told me that my lungs were severely affected. Incessant coughing and breathlessness had left me weak. And I saw so many like me, dying all alone – their friends and family, like mine, had deserted them. But then I decided that I don’t want to end up like that. I decided to fight, to not let the disease win. Yes, one of the side-effects of tuberculosis is social rejection but I am really thankful to Salman Khan who lent me the support. From clothes to soaps, diapers, food, medicines, his foundation took care of everything. If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of him.”
Doctors have advised Dadwal to continue her medication for at least one more month. In fact, they also mentioned that her health condition had improved only due to the multi-vitamins and protein supplements that were regularly provided to her by the Being Human Foundation, founded by Salman Khan.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
