1-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal Lead Bollywood In Wishing Katrina Kaif a Happy Birthday

Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, among other Bollywood actors wished Katrina Kaif on her 37th birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal has shared a birthday wish for Katrina Kaif, who turned 37 on Thursday.

Vicky took to Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the actress where she can be seen standing with her arms stretched on a terrace and smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday @katrinakaif" captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

vicky

There have been rumours suggesting that Vicky and Katrina have been dating for a while now. However, neither star has confirmed such reports.

On Thursday, Katrina received birthday wishes from several industry colleagues including her frequent co-star Salman Khan and her fans on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram stories and wished Katrina.

deepika

Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt also wished the actress on her birthday.

anushka

alia

On screen, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

