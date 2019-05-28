Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Shikhar Dhawan Join Akshay Kumar on Housefull 4 Set

'Housefull 4', a multi-starrer film, is all set to release on October 26 this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Shikhar Dhawan Join Akshay Kumar on Housefull 4 Set
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kriti Sanon
Loading...
While Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 is almost at its end of shooting, the Housefull 4 team gets special visitors to meet them on the set every now and then.

And recently, they were visited by none other than Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and Shikhar Dhawan. While it’s interesting to see the whole team of Housefull 4, including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, welcome and gel up with their visitors.

Another Bollywood star to join the list of actors for Housefull 4 is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film recently shot a scene at Mumbai Film City and was visited by a number of visitors.

The first among many was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. It was a pleasant surprise for Akshay, who is a big-time cricket fan and a friend of Shikhar. The duo talked about movies and movie-making. The cricketer made sure to pay a visit to his friend before leaving for World Cup 2019.



The next in the line was Salman, who was shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show in Film City when he decided to visit the set of Housefull 4. He headed to the set to visit his friend Sajid Nadiadwala and was soon joined by other casts too including Bobby and Riteish. According to sources, Salman visited the Housefull 4 set again after two days.

On the last day of Housefull 4 shooting at Film City, actress Vidya, who was shooting at Film City for Mission Mangal, also visited the set. Akshay is Vidya’s co-star in Mission Mangal.

Housefull 4, a multi-starrer film, is all set to release on October 26 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram