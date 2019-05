Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Shikhar Dhawan Join Akshay Kumar on Housefull 4 Set

While Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 is almost at its end of shooting, the Housefull 4 team gets special visitors to meet them on the set every now and then.And recently, they were visited by none other than Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and Shikhar Dhawan. While it’s interesting to see the whole team of Housefull 4, including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, welcome and gel up with their visitors.Another Bollywood star to join the list of actors for Housefull 4 is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film recently shot a scene at Mumbai Film City and was visited by a number of visitors.The first among many was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. It was a pleasant surprise for Akshay, who is a big-time cricket fan and a friend of Shikhar. The duo talked about movies and movie-making. The cricketer made sure to pay a visit to his friend before leaving for World Cup 2019.The next in the line was Salman, who was shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show in Film City when he decided to visit the set of Housefull 4. He headed to the set to visit his friend Sajid Nadiadwala and was soon joined by other casts too including Bobby and Riteish. According to sources, Salman visited the Housefull 4 set again after two days.On the last day of Housefull 4 shooting at Film City, actress Vidya, who was shooting at Film City for Mission Mangal, also visited the set. Akshay is Vidya’s co-star in Mission Mangal.Housefull 4, a multi-starrer film, is all set to release on October 26 this year.Follow @News18Movies for more