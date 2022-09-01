CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan Visits Arpita and Ayush Sharma's House For Ganesh Visarjan; Brother Sohail Joins Too
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Visits Arpita and Ayush Sharma's House For Ganesh Visarjan; Brother Sohail Joins Too

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 21:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan visits sister Arpita Sharma's house for Ganesh Visarjan. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan was snapped by the paparazzi at sister Arpita's house for the second consecutive day as he arrived for Ganesh Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi’s craze has hit Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty among others, several actors welcomed Bappa at their respective homes on Wednesday. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was no different. While she is worshipping Bappa with utmost joy, Salman Khan also visited her house for the second consecutive day to take part in the visarjan rituals.

On Thursday evening, Salman Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s house for Ganpati visarjan. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with ripped jeans of the same colour. The actor added black footwear to his look and posed for the paparazzi. Not just Salman but Sohail Khan also visited Arpita’s house to take part in the festivities.

Salman Khan visits sister Arpita Sharma's house for Ganesh Visarjan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan takes part in Ganesh Visarjan rituals with Arpita and Ayush Sharma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Arpita Sharma's house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan looked dapper as always as he posed in a blue shirt and ripped denim jeans. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sohail Khan was also snapped by the paps as he arrived at Arpita Sharma's residence. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actress Helen also joined the Ganesh Visarjan celebration at Arpita's house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Meanwhile, Ayush Sharma and Arpita were also seen bidding adieu to Ganpati as they perform visarjan rituals. Ayush was also seen destibuting sweets to the paparazzi outside his residence.

Ayush and Arpita Sharma bid adieu to Ganpati. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ayush and Arpita Sharma snappped as they perform visarjan rituals. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ayush Sharma was seen carrying Ganpati idol in one of the pictures. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ayush Sharma wore a beige kurta and paired it with black trousers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ayush Sharma also distributed sweets to the paparazzi who were stationed outside his residence. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Earlier, Salman Khan also shared a video of him performing Ganesh aarti at Arpita’s house. In the clip, Salman’s mother Salma Khan, Arpita and Ayush Sharma were also spotted in the video.

first published:September 01, 2022, 21:17 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 21:53 IST