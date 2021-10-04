Salman Khan Visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty Stand Behind SRK Over Drugs Case

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was clicked while visiting Shah Rukh Khan‘s house around midnight on Sunday after the latter’s son Aryan Khan was sent to one-day NCB custody in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

The videos shared by the paparazzi show Salman in the backseat of his white SUV entering ‘Mannat’, Shah Rukh’s home. The Bigg Boss 15 host was wearing a casual t-shirt and a black hat.

Several film personalities including Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also rallied in support of SRK over the drugs case. Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

Shah Rukh’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all."

Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all 🙏— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

In a separate Tweet, she mentioned that nothing was found by the NCB during their previous raids on Bollywood stars.

For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

Suniel Shetty also voiced his support for Shah Rukh’s son. Speaking at an event, he said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to three children- Aryan being the eldest. They also have a daughter Suhana Khan and an eight-year-old son Abram Khan.

