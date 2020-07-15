Salman Khan Gets Trolled for Appropriating Farmers' Struggle in Mud-Smeared Photo

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown commenced, took to Twitter to share a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the snap, Salman has expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

Respect to all the farmers . . pic.twitter.com/5kTVcVE7kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2020

Now, it seems like the post didn’t go down well with netizens who have trolled the actor for posting such a photo. A user wrote, “You rubbed mud in your face but forgot your legs!”

In a follow-up comment, the user reminded Salman that he should have applied some mud on his hands too.

Abe yaar, thoda Kichad apne haat pe bhi laga deta! pic.twitter.com/xKh63jiQmq — Tandav (@heavensbutcher) July 14, 2020

Another user, who called it a fake respect for farmers, expressed his take on the picture.

Ok But ..Itna Make Kon Karta He Bhai .. Itna Kichad To Farmer Ko Bhi Nahi Lagta. .Fake Respect Towards Farmer .. — Prince Vedant (@prince_vedant) July 14, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

Keechad bhi kisi aur se ragdaayaa,,,, palm clean hai...for photo purpose!!!! — Mary (@Mary35292533) July 14, 2020

Kichad shayad kisi aur ne mala hai , issi liye haath saaf hai — Radha (@Radha15286527) July 14, 2020

Ye iske driver ne kiya hoga😂😂 — Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) July 14, 2020

Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The film will also star Disha Patani in the lead role. The film was slated for an Eid 2020 release but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy exploring his singing skills. He has released three songs - a love song Tere bina, an anthem against the corona pandemic titled Pyaar karona, and his Eid special release Bhai bhai.