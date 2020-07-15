MOVIES

Salman Khan Gets Trolled for Appropriating Farmers' Struggle in Mud-Smeared Photo

credits - Salman Khan twitter

Salman Khan took to Twitter and posted a photograph in which he can be sitting with mud all over his body. However, metizens are not impressed with the picture.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown commenced, took to Twitter to share a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the snap, Salman has expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

Now, it seems like the post didn’t go down well with netizens who have trolled the actor for posting such a photo. A user wrote, “You rubbed mud in your face but forgot your legs!”

In a follow-up comment, the user reminded Salman that he should have applied some mud on his hands too.

Another user, who called it a fake respect for farmers, expressed his take on the picture.

Here are some of the reactions:

Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The film will also star Disha Patani in the lead role. The film was slated for an Eid 2020 release but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy exploring his singing skills. He has released three songs - a love song Tere bina, an anthem against the corona pandemic titled Pyaar karona, and his Eid special release Bhai bhai.

