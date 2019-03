Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to team up on a new film, 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on Twitter and revealed that the film would be a love story."Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon," Adarsh had tweeted tweeted.Now as per a latest in Pinkvilla, Salman wants Katrina Kaif as his co-star in the film. However, Bhansali wants to cast Deepika Padukone instead, considering his longtime association with the actress.While names like that of Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have also been doing the rounds, sources claim that Bhansali feels both of them will look relatively young opposite Salman.Salman worked with Bhansali for the first time in the 1999 epic romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It was during the shooting of the very same film that he fell in love with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their on-screen chemistry was very well received by the audience and the film became a huge success.Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. He has just launched newcomers Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook, which is slated to hit screens on March 29.Follow @News18Movies for more