Salman Khan Wants To Overturn 'Speedbreaker' Caused by Covid-19 in New Bigg Boss 14 Promo

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is coming back for a fourteenth season soon, according to a new promo released on Saturday. In the video, host Salman Khan can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Salman can be seen saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn "the scene" as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14. The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the promo, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

Take a look below:

As soon as the promo was released, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions. Take a look below:

#biggboss14 So get ready for next Asim and siddhartha 🔥 — fᵣₑₑ wₐy (@T_O_freeway) August 9, 2020

Jaha Salman Khan hey waha TRP hoga..aab haters ko jitna rona hey rolo.We always love and respect you #Salman Bhai #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/we720c780z — Brock (@Sriniva990) August 9, 2020

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was one of it's most-watched seasons yet. The show saw some popular faces including Sidharth Shukla, who emerged as the winner, along with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh as finalists.