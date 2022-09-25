Salman Khan Warns 'Aab Sabko Darr Lagega' In Bigg Boss 16 New Promo

Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines for a long time now. While fans are eagerly waiting for the show, the makers have now dropped a new promo, raising excitement among all. In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen dressed as Mogambo – the iconic villain from the 1987 film Mr India.

“Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sako darr lagega Bigg Boss se. Big Boss season 16, game badlega, kyunki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now because everyone will be afraid of Bigg Boss from now on. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will play himself too),” he says in the promo.

Sharing the video on its Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote, “Hoga sabka game fail, jab aayenge Bigg Boss khud khelne yeh khel. 👁️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!”

Earlier, in another promo of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan turned ‘Gabbar’ – the iconic character from the 1975 film Sholay. “50-50 kos dur jab baccha raat ko roega toh maa kahegi, ‘Beta so jaa warna Bigg Boss aa jaaega’. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega (When a child cries, his mother tells him, ‘Please sleep or else Bigg Boss will come’. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will himself play the game),” Salman said.

Meanwhile, celebrities who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 include Tina Dutta, Shaleen Bhanot, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Jannat Zubair and Prakruti Mishra. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Gautam Vij is also likely to participate in the show. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show. Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.

