Salman Khan Warns People Pirating Radhe, Sunny Kaushal Shares Vicky Kaushal Pic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a strict warning for netizens engaging in piracy of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote that the Cyber Cell is investigating the matter and action will be taken against defaulters.

Salman Khan Has Strict Warning for People Pirating Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, and to make the day more special for him, his brother and The Forgotten Army actor Sunny Kaushal dropped the most adorable picture of him on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture of his brother posing for the camera right before he is about to cut his birthday cake. He is seen in casual attire with a black hoodie and denim and can be seen standing in front of a banner with the words “Happy Birthday" written on it.

Sunny Kaushal Gives Glimpse of Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is currently participating in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot in Cape Town. Rahul recently took to Instagram to share new pictures from the city and also revealed when the show will air on television. He wrote, “Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics)."

Rahul Vaidya Reveals When Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Will Air on TV

Baghban actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila recently met with an accident and suffered injuries. The couple was hit by an ambulance in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to reports Saahil and Promila were walking to their carked parked behind St Xavier’s College, when they were hit from behind. Saahil was dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his leg and thigh. His wife, on the other hand, had two fractures on her leg. Saahil is currently hospitalised in Bombay Hospital, while Promila is staying with her cousin.

Baghban Actor Saahil Chadha and Wife Hit By Ambulance, Suffer Injuries

On Saturday, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit clocked her 54th birthday. Husband Shriram Nene posted a special message for his wife on her birthday, along with a throwback picture. “Happy Birthday to my soulmate, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much love and many happy returns of the day," he wrote on Instagram page, drneneofficial, and tagged it with #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit and #DrNene.

Shriram Nene Shares Throwback Picture With Madhuri Dixit From the Day Before Their Wedding

