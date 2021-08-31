Salman Khan was Paid This Amount for His First Film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi

Bollywood star Salman Khan has recently completed 33 years in the film industry. Salman debuted in 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. The film featured Rekha, Farooq Sheikh and Bindu in important roles and Salman played the role of Farooq Sheikh’s brother in it. In an interview, Salman had earlier shared that he was payed Rs 11,000 for his small part in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. Reportedly, Salman even wore his own clothes during shoot of the film.

Now, Salman is gearing up to host the upcoming, fifteenth season of reality show Bigg Boss. In a recently released promo, Salman is seen wandering around the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he calls ‘Vishwasundari Tree’ (the husky voice is that of the ageless Rekha). He then starts having a conversation with the tree. Speaking for the tree, Rekha welcomes Salman and he inquires about the Bigg Boss 15 house.

From the promo it seems that the contestants this season will have to walk through the forest and endure its many dangers even before they make it to the Bigg Boss house. Will they all make it safely? Bigg Boss 15 is coming soon on COLORS.

Salman is currently in Russia for the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here