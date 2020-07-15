Salman Khan Will Not be Summoned for Questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Mumbai police are recording the statements of people in connection with the suicide case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14. So far, they have recorded the statements of over 35 people which include Rajput's family members, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma among others.

Last week, Mumbai police had also questioned Reshma Shetty, who previously managed Salman Khan, for about five hours. It was reported that Salman Khan could also be summoned for questioning regarding the same. However, the DCP has denied the reports.

Earlier, a petition seeking registration of cases against Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar was filed for allegedly abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, citing jurisdictional limitations. These celebrities were accused of encouraging nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar had dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the court's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, on Rajput's one-month death anniversary, his co-stars and friends from the industry shared emotional notes in the late actor's memory.

While Ekta Kapoor, who had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil posted some throwback pictures, his actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty penned a long post remembering the time she spent with Rajput.

Also, Mukesh Chhabra who makes his debut as a director with Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, shared some photographs of the late actor from the sets of the film.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Dil Bechara will be the last release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.