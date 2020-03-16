Salman Khan Wishes Aamir Khan With a Throwback Picture on His 55th Birthday

Bollywood star Aamir Khan had a working birthday this year as he was busy shooting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chahddha. But his friends and colleagues from the film industry took out time to pour in love and best wishes for the actor.

Aamir's Andaz Apna Apna co-actor Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with him to extend his best wishes to the former. Taking to his Instagram, Salman wished Aamir by calling him Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sharing an older picture of the duo, Salman captioned it as, "Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha @aamir_khan"

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be loosely adapted from the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The Advait Chauhan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi.

Among others who wished the actor was former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who called him Aamir Singh Chaddha. Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Aamir on his special day.

According to a latest report, the actor has called off shooting for the next schedule of the film amidst the Corona pandemic and is expected to return to Mumbai today. "Since a major chunk of the film is being shot at real locations, the next schedule will be decided on a later date, after analyzing the situation on-ground,” informed a source in the report.

The halt also comes after movie bodies have officially announced to put a hold on the production across all media platforms.

