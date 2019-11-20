Salman Khan Wishes Ajay Devgn All the Best for Tanhaji in his Own Quirky Way, See Tweet

It is heartwarming to see the love and adoration shared by Bollywood stars. Despite the competition between films, stars often express their love and admiration for each other's work. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn gave fans a Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam moment as the two exchanged tweets over the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The trailer of Tanhaji was released on Tuesday. The film is a special one for Ajay as it is his 100th in Bollywood. Salman, who has also been a co-star of Ajay, took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Tanhaji's trailer. Ajay Devgn, in turn, replied to the tweet thanking Salman for his support.

Hi Salman🙏 Tanhaji thanks you for your good wishes & support, as do I. Vijayi bhava @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/4rYIyt0eyZ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 20, 2019

Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have been known for sharing a strong bond on and off-screen. They have worked together in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and London Dreams. Apart from that, they have also made cameos in each other's films like Ajay appearing in Ready and Salman appearing in Son of Sardaar.

Tanhaji, on the other hand, stars Ajay Devgn opposite Saif Ali Khan, who is the antagonist. The film's cast also includes Kajol, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharad Kelkar. This film will mark the return of Ajay Devgn and Kajol together on the big screen after a long gap. The two have previously worked together in a number of films. Tanhaji is set to release on January 10, 2020.

