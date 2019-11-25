Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Wishes Father Salim Happy Birthday with Adorable Fishing Trip Pic

Father-son bonding is adorable to look at in this post shared by Salman Khan on the occasion of his father Salim Khan's birthday. Check it out below.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
Salman Khan Wishes Father Salim Happy Birthday with Adorable Fishing Trip Pic
Image: Salman Khan, Salim Khan/ Instagram

Salman Khan let out his affectionate side once again on social media as he posted an adorable picture of father Salim Khan as the latter turned a year older. The pic is from an intimate father-son bonding trip where they even enjoyed fishing by the lake. The two Bollywood stars can be seen all smiles for the camera and it just melts your heart looking at it. Captioning the image, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Happy bday daddy (sic)."

The family also recently celebrated the birthday of Helen. Helen is Salim Khan's second wife.

Read: Inside Helen's Birthday Party: Salman Khan and Family Celebrates with Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh

Many Bollywood celebrities responded to Salman's birthday wish for his father as the post acquired more than a million likes within a short span of time. The picture seems to be from some time ago and we wonder who caught the fish finally. The picnic ambiance in the image makes you want to go out with your loved ones too.

Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy bday daddy . . .

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Check out another video of the father-son duo as Salman listens to his father sing.

On the movies front, Salman is gearing up for the big release of his film Dabangg 3. A lot of anticipation is building up to its release as it is expected to bank more by year end. Dabangg 3 hits screens on December 20.

Another film lined up for Salman reunites him with co-actor Disha Patani (Bharat). Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going to be directed by Prabhudeva (Dabangg 3) and is an out and out action entertainer.

Read: Disha Patani and Siblings Pout as They Celebrate Khushboo's Birthday

Also read: Gautam Gulati Joins Radhe, Says Blessed to Work with Salman Khan

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
