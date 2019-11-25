Salman Khan Wishes Father Salim Happy Birthday with Adorable Fishing Trip Pic

Salman Khan let out his affectionate side once again on social media as he posted an adorable picture of father Salim Khan as the latter turned a year older. The pic is from an intimate father-son bonding trip where they even enjoyed fishing by the lake. The two Bollywood stars can be seen all smiles for the camera and it just melts your heart looking at it. Captioning the image, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Happy bday daddy (sic)."

The family also recently celebrated the birthday of Helen. Helen is Salim Khan's second wife.

Many Bollywood celebrities responded to Salman's birthday wish for his father as the post acquired more than a million likes within a short span of time. The picture seems to be from some time ago and we wonder who caught the fish finally. The picnic ambiance in the image makes you want to go out with your loved ones too.

Check out the image below:

Check out another video of the father-son duo as Salman listens to his father sing.

On the movies front, Salman is gearing up for the big release of his film Dabangg 3. A lot of anticipation is building up to its release as it is expected to bank more by year end. Dabangg 3 hits screens on December 20.

Another film lined up for Salman reunites him with co-actor Disha Patani (Bharat). Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going to be directed by Prabhudeva (Dabangg 3) and is an out and out action entertainer.

