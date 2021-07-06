Salman Khan Wishes Friend Sylvester Stallone on 75th Birthday: Keep Punching

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone turned 75 on Tuesday, July 6. The insanely fit actor has many fans in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, who took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture of the actor, Salman wrote, “Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching." Salman referenced Stallone’s hit Rocky franchise where he plays heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Balboa.

Salman and Stallone have a history of interacting. Back in 2015, Salman posted a series of tweets asking his fans to follow Stallone. “Apke Hero ka hero," one tweet read, whereas, in another, he mentioned that he still works out to Eye of the Tiger, a song from Rocky III.

@TheSlyStallone I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015

@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015

Salman’s fan-boying did not go unnoticed as Stallone tweeted, “Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together (sic)." He further added, “Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly."

In another tweet, Sly said, “@BeingSalmanKhan Thanks my friend! You have BIG heart! Big talent! Big future ! KEEP PUNCHING, SALMAN! Your friend Sly Stallone (sic)." His follow-up tweet read, “Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film, Successful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly (sic)."

Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together!— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Not only this, Stallone also promoted Salman’s 2018 film Race 3. However, due to a mix-up he posted Bobby Deol’s photo. He then deleted his post and shared Salman’s picture on his Instagram feed.

On the other hand, Salman too reciprocated the love by promoting Stallone’s film Creed, which also starred Michale B Jordan.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

