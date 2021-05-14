Salman Khan Wishes Happy Eid, Thanks Fans for Making Radhe 'The Most Watched Film on Day 1'

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to have become the most watched film on Day 1, garnering 4.2 million views across various platforms. In India, the film released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex; along with leading DTH operators and it released theatrically in international markets on May 13. Fans of the superstar made it the most-watched movie on the first day itself, sending the servers crashing. Salman took to Twitter to wish fans on Eid and for watching Radhe.

In the UAE, on its opening day with theatre capacities running at 50%, the film is said to have collected USD 379,000, which is not only higher than Salman Khan’s last film Dabbang 3 (2019) but also a higher opening day collection than Godzilla vs. Kong.

Director Abhishek Kapoor was among those who hailed the magic of Salman Khan after watching Radhe.

a perfect #Eidi for all @BeingSalmanKhan fans..I had a smile on my face watching him through out. a huge relief in these crazy times.. Salman Khan is not a movie he's an emotion #radhe #RadheReview @SohailKhan @zee5 @ReelLifeProdn— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) May 14, 2021

Radhe also demonstrates the success of a hybrid release and shows an effective model of releasing a film during these tough times. This would be important not just to the stakeholders of Radhe but to the entire film industry of the country that is reeling under the impact of the pandemic.

Shariq Patel, CBO – Zee Studios, said, “The film has won over audiences and through this unique and never-seen-before distribution strategy we could ensure the widest possible ‘opportunity to see’ this high-on-entertainment, quintessential Salman Khan movie at a place and time of audiences’ choice. With unprecedented circumstances comes the responsibility to make innovative choices that will pave the way for future business models and Zee is at the forefront of it."

