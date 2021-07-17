Salman Khan Wishes Katrina Kaif 'Lots of Love' on Birthday, Fans Write 'Best Couple' on Dreamy Pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans were in for a treat on Friday as the Bollywood superstar dropped a dreamy throwback photo with the actress to wish her on her birthday. Salman and Katrina, who were allegedly together for a couple of years, are fondly called ‘SalKat’ by their fans. Needless to say, SalKat fandom got excited to see Salman’s post for Katrina. Salman shared a candid throwback picture with Katrina from the time they went on The Kapil Sharma Show together to promote their film Bharat. In the photo, they could be seen looking at each other and smiling. “Wish you an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love and respect in your life," Salman wrote alongside the picture.

Fans flooded Salman’s post with red heart emojis, with some declaring the two “the best couple." One fan wrote, “We love SalKat forever." Another one said, “Happy birthday Salman ki jaan."

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their most recent release was Bharat, which came out in 2019. They will next be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which reportedly features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Katrina is now reportedly dating actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Salman, on the other hand, has been in a steady relationship with Iulia Vantur, according to multiple media reports.

