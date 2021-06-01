Salman Khan Won't Have to Take Off His Shirt if I Make a Film with Him, Says Pravin Tarde

Marathi actor-director Pravin Tarde’s blockbuster hit Mulshi Pattern is being remade in Hindi as Antim: The Final Truth. Mahesh Manjrekar, who starred in the original with Mohan Joshi and Om Bhutkar, is directing it in Bollywood. Salman Khan is playing an important role in Antim, that of a sikh cop. Pravin has also worked with Salman in his recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Pravin says, “Arbaaz Khan saw Mulshi Pattern. He got very happy after watching the film and told me they see this story and genre reaching in every corner of the country. I agreed with his thought. Around the same time, Salman bhai and Prabhudeva were working on Radhe and we used to meet regularly at his farmhouse and his residence in Mumbai. Salman bhai liked the way I spoke and my Marathi lingo and said, ‘Pravin bhai I have seen you act in movies. Will you do a role in Radhe that of a Marathi don?’ Even though I did not want to get introduced in Bollywood with this genre, I did it because of my relations with Salman bhai. The role of Dagdu Dada was good and Prabhudeva’s style was also very nice. It was an opportunity to work with Salman bhai and I couldn’t say no."

Pravin stresses that Salman is a ‘great actor’ and can do much beyond the action genre if utilised rightly. “I want to make a film with Salman bhai in my own style, with focus on the content. It will be shot at a fast pace, like we do in Marathi. If I make a film with him, he won’t have to take off his shirt. He is a great actor. If we use him properly, he can do very well. He can do much beyond the action genre. If I make a film with him, you will get to see a very different Salman Khan," Pravin asserts.

Pravin is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor, whose film Tamasha has impressed him a lot. He says he also likes the work of Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra and would want to collaborate with them. “I want to work with these kind of people. Something is happening but I can’t declare anything right now. I don’t want to speak before it goes on the floors. It gets jinxed. I have worked really hard and have come a long way after a lot of struggle. So, for me it’s like let the first day of shoot happen then we can make it official. But for now, there are a lot of subjects that I want to make in Marathi. I will never leave this industry. Every year one Marathi film will be coming from my side. Rest will keep happening with time."

Pravin talks about the pandemic period saying it was not creative for him. “Last year was not creative at all. I have been saving up therefore in a good position. But more than 80 per cent people were struggling. Seeing the news all day, I was not feeling creative. Everyday I used to take out my laptop thinking I will write something that will turn out to be great. But I couldn’t as somebody I knew would be on ventilator support or dying. People who were going to be my audience in the future were dying across the country. I used to feel like somebody from my own family is going away. But I watched a lot of web series and that was very useful. Now when things will be normal in the world, work will happen."

Pravin says he will be directing Deool Band 2 soon. After tackling science and spirituality in part one, Pravin says the sequel will focus on farmers’ issues. “Deool Band will be having eleven parts. All will have some content. In part two, you will see the God doing farming. It’s called Deool Band 2: Ata Pariksha Devachi. I feel when farmers will watch this film, they will not be committing suicide anymore," he signs off.

