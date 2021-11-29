Salman Khan's Antim Makes Rs 7.75 Cr on 3rd Day, Collects Rs 18 Cr in 3 Days

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma in lead roles, was seen weaving magic on the third day at the box office. The film, starring Mahima Makwana as the female lead, gained momentum on the third day after a slow start in the first two days of release. In the film, Salman Khan is essaying the role of a cop, while Aayush is seen playing a gangster. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The movie earned a modest Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. On its second day, the film did a business of Rs 5.50 crores. According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, on Sunday, the film did a business of 7.50-7.75 crores. This constituted a growth of 40% in its earnings from Friday and Saturday. It is doing great business in both Mumbai and Hyderabad regions. So far, it has done a business of Rs 18 crores.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film ‘Antim’ is getting a great response from critics as well. Dabangg Khan’s role as a calm-headed Sikh cop is being praised for being different from the kind of roles Salman is usually known to do in his movies. Critics are all praises for the choice of the movie and the role, which has Salman not going about doing things in the usual hot-headed manner, but rather focussing on solving problems.

Khan is once again seen in an action avatar, though. He is complimented well on-screen by Ayush Sharma, who seems to have prepared well for the role. Not only is his role meatier in comparison to ‘Love Yatri’, but his acting prowess has also improved.

