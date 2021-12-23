Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth to Stream on This OTT Platform From Dec 24

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the theatres to shut operations, many actors and directors moved to OTT platforms and premiered their films there. Even Salman Khan released his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the digital platform ZEE5.

And now, roughly a month after Dabangg Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth premiered in the theatres, the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5. The audience will get to enjoy the action-packed drama starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma from December 24.

Antim: The Final Truth was released in the theatres on 26 November and some of its action sequences were well received by the audience. The film also garnered a good response from critics.

Besides Antim, several Salman Khan classics, including Wanted, No Entry, Hello Brother, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, are available for streaming on Zee5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 stated that the platform is trying to serve good content to the people. Radhe and Kaagaz have got success on Zee5. It feels good to be associated with Salman Khan once again. Salman Khan’s film is being released digitally just before his birthday. Hope the fans of the actor will like this birthday gift, he said.

