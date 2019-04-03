English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
Last year in April, Salman Khan was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching cases by a Jodhpur court.
Image:Salman Khan/Instagram
Loading...
The hearing of Salman Khan's appeal against Rajasthan High Court's verdict in the blackbuck poaching cases will be held today in Jodhpur. In his appeal, the actor had challenged the High Court's verdict against his five year jail term and had appealed to the sessions court.
Last year in April, Salman was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching cases by a Jodhpur court, which delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor. The actor had then spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before obtaining bail.
In February, earlier this year, the actor had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court. However, the hearing date was postponed to April 3.
Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. A trial court had convicted Khan on April 5 for killing the endangered animals when his film Hum Saath Saath Hain was being shot in the area.
While the court had acquitted his four co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
On the professional front, the actor is currently busy shooting the third installment of Dabangg franchise. Apart from this, he has Bharat releasing on Eid 2019 and Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Alia Bhatt.
Last year in April, Salman was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching cases by a Jodhpur court, which delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor. The actor had then spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before obtaining bail.
In February, earlier this year, the actor had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court. However, the hearing date was postponed to April 3.
Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. A trial court had convicted Khan on April 5 for killing the endangered animals when his film Hum Saath Saath Hain was being shot in the area.
While the court had acquitted his four co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
On the professional front, the actor is currently busy shooting the third installment of Dabangg franchise. Apart from this, he has Bharat releasing on Eid 2019 and Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Alia Bhatt.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
- After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results