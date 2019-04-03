Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today

The hearing of Salman Khan's appeal against Rajasthan High Court's verdict in the blackbuck poaching cases will be held today in Jodhpur. In his appeal, the actor had challenged the High Court's verdict against his five year jail term and had appealed to the sessions court.Last year in April, Salman was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching cases by a Jodhpur court, which delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor. The actor had then spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before obtaining bail.In February, earlier this year, the actor had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court. However, the hearing date was postponed to April 3.Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. A trial court had convicted Khan on April 5 for killing the endangered animals when his film Hum Saath Saath Hain was being shot in the area.While the court had acquitted his four co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.On the professional front, the actor is currently busy shooting the third installment of Dabangg franchise. Apart from this, he has Bharat releasing on Eid 2019 and Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Alia Bhatt.