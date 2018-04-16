English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan's Bharat Begins Pre-Production, Director Ali Abbas Zafar Says More Exciting News To Come
This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai
File photo of actor Salman Khan. (PTI)
Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the pre-production of his upcoming film Bharat, starring superstar Salman Khan, is on in full swing.
"We are in full flow with pre-production of 'Bharat' the film. Lots of exciting news will come your way soon," Zafar tweeted on Sunday.
This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will release on Eid 2019.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.
(With IANS inputs)
