Salman Khan's Bharat Gets a Twitter Emoji Featuring Actor in One of His Looks from the Film
On Monday, Twitter launched an official emoji for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat.
Bharat trailer.
Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Bharat. On Monday, Twitter launched an official emoji for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat. The micro-blogging site came out with the special emoji in partnership with Reel Life Productions, read a statement.
Social media users can add the emoji in their tweets with #Bharat, #BharatThisEid, #IAmBharat and #BharatWithFamily. The emoji features Salman in his bearded look, which is one of his looks from the film.
Salman took to Twitter to thank the platform for the emoji and penned down multiple hashtags for the film.
"Fans enjoy being part of the conversation around their favourite films and stars on Twitter and are always looking for new ways to engage with them. We wanted to elevate the conversation and delight fans of 'Bharat' and Salman worldwide," said Rahul Pushkarna, Head of Content Partnerships, Twitter Asia Pacific.
Meanwhile, Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in key roles. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman has been teasing fans with songs and posters, revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat.
An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
(With inputs from IANS)
