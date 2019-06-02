Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan's Bharat Set for a Grand Opening in Nepal as First-day First-show Tickets Sell Out

As per a report, a fan club in Nepal has booked first day shows of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat.'

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Salman Khan's Bharat Set for a Grand Opening in Nepal as First-day First-show Tickets Sell Out
Salman Khan and Disha Patani on the set of upcoming Bollywood movie Bharat. (Photo: Twitter/Atul Agnihotri)
Bharat is set to release in a couple of days on June 5 and the hysteria surrounding the film is building up. If reports are to be believed then a fan club in Nepal has booked an entire theater for the first-day first-show of the film. The fact that Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Salman in the film adds to the craze as fans will look forward to the pair's sizzling on-screen chemistry.

It has to be kept in mind that Salman enjoys a substantial fan-following in Nepal. Almost all his films are major successes there and the popularity gets doubled when you count satellite TV screenings and premieres and DVD sales of his films locally.

While frenzy seems to be the case in Nepal, India does not fall far behind. As projected by trade analysts, Bharat could gross anything close to 35 cr on the first day of release. Considering it arrives on the occasion of Eid, which is a national holiday, the anticipated ticket demands can blow off the roof.

Bharat has Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles. It is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean drama Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. From the trailer and multiple character posters, Bharat appears to be set between years 1947 and 2010. It will trace the "journey of a man and a nation together."

