Salman Khan’s Bharat Set to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club, Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in 2 Days

Much as expected, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid offering Bharat, which opened to a bumper start on Wednesday, refused to slow down even on Day 2 despite it not being a holiday.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day (Salman’s biggest opening yet), went on to rake in another Rs 31 crore on the second day in India alone.

Revealing the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz.”

Rating Bharat 2/5, News18’s film critic Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “On a scale of Insufferable to Awesome, Bharat ranks closer to the lower end, somewhere besides Tubelight and Race 3. There’s a lot going on in this film, yet very little is particularly remarkable. Salman plays Salman once again, and if you enjoy that goofy shtick then good for you, but it’s fast getting old.”

Calling Bharat exhausting and pointless, he added, “It exists only to add to the legend of Salman Khan as the selfless provider, the man who has a heart as big as his biceps. In Bharat, Salman Khan plays Bhai.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner’s big release, X Men: Dark Phoenix, remained steady in the face of the Bhai wave. Released across 1480 screens in India, it earned Rs 3.10 crore (nett) on opening day.

#XMen: #DarkPhoenix - which also had a midweek release - braves #Bharat wave... Does pretty well on #Eid holiday... Wed ₹ 3.10 cr Nett BOC [1480 screens]. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 3.64 cr. #XMenDarkPhoenix — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

