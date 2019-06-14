Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days

In spite of a bumper opening, courtesy Eid and Salman Khan’s massive fan following, Bharat is yet to cross the Rs 200 crore mark despite it being nine days since its mega release.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 41.75 crore on day 1—making it Salman’s biggest opening so far—has been struggling to keep momentum at the box office. The film’s collections continued to drop through the week from Rs 30 crore on day 2 to Rs 5.25 crore on day 9, according to a Box Office India report.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles, has so far been able to rake in Rs 175.20 crore.

Rating Bharat 2/5, News18’s film critic Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “On a scale of Insufferable to Awesome, Bharat ranks closer to the lower end, somewhere besides Tubelight and Race 3. There’s a lot going on in this film, yet very little is particularly remarkable. Salman plays Salman once again, and if you enjoy that goofy shtick then good for you, but it’s fast getting old.”

Calling Bharat exhausting and pointless, he added, “It exists only to add to the legend of Salman Khan as the selfless provider, the man who has a heart as big as his biceps. In Bharat, Salman Khan plays Bhai.”

